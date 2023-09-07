Mo Precious to host ‘Genius In The Shell’

Ghana-based Nigerian radio personality, Omobola Mo Precious, will host a talent show dubbed ‘Talent In The Shell’ slated to take place in October 1 at the Odupongkpehe School Park at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The talent show, being organized by the Culture Africa Global Network, forms part of activities put in place to celebrate this year’s Nigerian Independence Day.

According to Omobola Precious, who is the hostof OmoNaija on Ahotor 92.3 FM in Accra, the talent show seeks to give opportunity to Nigerian youth in Ghana to exhibit their God-given talents, with the talent hunt winner getting a recording contract.

“The idea is to pull Nigerian youth off the streets in Ghana. It will be an annual event aimed at impacting the lives of these youngsters to take them off the streets,” she said.

The talent show will also create opportunities for music tutors who will help artistes improve their skills.

The top three winners will receive prizes, with the first getting GH¢10,000, first runner-up receives GH¢7,000 and the second runner-up wins GH¢5,000.

The event will be graced by dignitaries like the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ibok-EteIbas; the Chairperson for the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri Erewa; HRM Oba Abdusalam Adeniyi Saka, Olu of Kasoa, and HRH Igwe Dr. Kingsley Chinedu, Igbo King for the Central Region.