Mala Majo Festival Set For Sept. 17

Fredrick Nii Kpakpo Addo, Festival founder

After months of preparation, everything is almost in place now for this year’s Mala Majo Festival to happen on Sunday, September 17 at the Nungua Main Trotro Station, opposite Nungua Secondary School in Accra.

The brainchild of Australia-based master drummer, multi-instrumentalist, choreographer and singer, Fredrick Nii Kpakpo Addo, Mala Majo 2023 will be a sort of Olympics of Ghanaian traditional music and dance performers.

Acts on the bill for the 4pm extravaganza are Fred Nii Addo & One Spirit Africa Band, Nii Osabu & Afro Boys Band, Hejole Dance Africa, Adane Best, Ga Mashie Dance Theatre, Kofi Quarshie & Agoo Group, Efeee Noko Cultural Troupe, Teamwork of Africa Power International, WASSA Pan Africa Dance Ensemble and Universal Wonderful Street Academy.

Others are Nii Tettey & Tendan Music, Dada Nii Music, Indigenous Vibes Band, Sikahordie Music Band, Ataa Kofi, Abilinaa Kolomashi Band, Sammy Super Star Int. Band, Anunyam Traditional Music & Dance Ensemble, Emmanuel Dance Ensemble, Tower Dance Ensemble, Ahwehwe Youth Dance Ensemble and Dela Botri & Hewale Sounds.

According to Fredrick Addo, who hails from Nungua, some of the home-based performers and other folks in the vicinity of the Main Trotro Station will embark on a cleanup exercise on Saturday, September 16.

He said the festival is a way of giving back to the community that has nurtured many excellent performers over the years. It is also a way of empowering current young performers and inspiring them to stick to what they are doing.

“Some of us now have solid footing abroad to perform and teach but our journeys started from our roots where others worked hard to sustain the culture for us to come along and learn. We can’t forget those coming up now. We are mentoring and explaining things to them. We need to institute something to help them keep hope alive,” the festival founder stated.

He added that stalls with vendors will open by 11.00am for sale of a variety of Ghana-made items on the festival day.

A Mala Majo Tour for foreigners keen on learning about Ghanaian culture is currently underway. Participants will go through daily dance and drum sessions, familiarisation with local cuisine and transportation modes, trips to local markets and beaches and historic sites. The tour participants will also be part of the cleanup exercise on September 16 and the performances on September 17.

Fredrick Addo expressed gratitude to choreographer Foffo Atiso for contributing towards the festival, stressing that sponsors are still welcome on board the festival.

By George Clifford Owusu