GBF Executive Supports National Boxing Teams

Black Bombers, Hitters, clad in Freight Consult jerseys with the Sports Minister (M), GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye (L), and former GBF President George Lamptey (R)

Executive Board Member of Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Alhaji Abdulai Issaka Pangasur, on behalf of leading logistics and freight forwarding company, Freight Consult, on Monday presented two sets of branded apparel, food and beverages to the national male and female boxing teams as they round up preparations for the Africa Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Seven Black Bombers namely; Theophilus Allotey (flyweight) Abdul Wahid Omar (featherweight), Joseph Commey (light welterweight), Alfred Kotey (light middleweight), Seth Gyimah aka Freezy Macbones (light heavyweight), Jonathan Tetteh (heavyweight) and David Bawah Akankolin (super heavyweight) as well as 5 Black Hitters namely Janet Acquah (flyweight), Ramatu Quaye (bantam), Anatu Mohammed (feather) Sarah Apew (light) and Ornella Sathoud are expected to depart the country to the West African neighbouring country where they will compete for a total of 18 slots available to Africa at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France, and Mr. Pangasur believes the little donation could help inspire the boxers to victory in Senegal.

“We are here to reaffirm our unwavering support for the team. We believe in you and this is a little way we can help push you to deliver your best for Ghana,” said Ibrahim Issaka, brother of Alhaji Pangasur, who made the presentation.

“Freight Consult will surprise you with a much bigger package if you win in Senegal and qualify for the Olympic Games, We wish you the very best in Senegal; go and make Ghana proud,” he added.

Mr. Pangasur, who was elected to the governing board of amateur boxing at the end of 2021, also made a similar donation to the Black Bombers before last year’s Commonwealth Games where the team eventually won two silver and one bronze medal.

This and other auxiliary contributions by the Managing Director of Freight Consult, is not lost on GBF President, Bernard Quartey, who heaped tons of praises on Alhaji Pangasur during the short event at the team’s training grounds inside the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

“I want the Black Bombers and Hitters to join me say a big thank you to Alhaji Abdulai for the kind gesture. He has been quietly supporting the national team boxers and coaches financially since he joined us, and we are very grateful,” Quartey said.

