Obuasi Municipal Assembly Unveils Monthly Journal

Faustilove Appiah Kannin (middle) with some dignitaries during the launch

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has officially launched a monthly publication dubbed “Obuasi This Month” as part of efforts to deepen transparency, accountability and effective engagement with residents of the municipality.

Launching the journal, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, Mrs. Faustilove Appiah Kannin, said the initiative aligns with the Assembly’s obligation under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), to keep citizens informed about governance and development activities.

She explained that the publication would offer accurate, verified and reliable information on the Assembly’s programmes, projects, achievements and challenges, while also outlining future development plans.

According to the MCE, the Assembly has over the years undertaken several interventions in key sectors such as education, health, sanitation, road infrastructure and youth development, but poor communication has often limited public awareness of these efforts.

“The introduction of Obuasi This Month will bridge this gap and give residents a clearer understanding of what the Assembly is doing to improve their lives,” she stated.

Mrs. Appiah Kannin noted that the journal would further recognise the contributions of development partners, government institutions, traditional authorities, private sector organisations and civil society groups working to advance the growth of Obuasi.

She emphasised the role of communication in good governance, cautioning that even the best development policies risk failure if the people do not understand or trust them.

“In this era where misinformation spreads rapidly, it is important for public institutions to proactively provide credible and verified information. This journal will complement our digital platforms, including the Assembly’s website,” she added.

The MCE appealed to heads of departments, unit committees, the media and other stakeholders to support the initiative to ensure its sustainability and impact. She also lauded the Information Services Department and the Assembly’s Technical Team for their dedication in bringing the project to fruition.

On behalf of the Dompoasehene, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, Nana Kweku Ponkoh III, Chief of Kunka, called on the Municipal Chief Executive to continue upholding transparency and accountability, while focusing on accelerated development for the people of Obuasi.

The launch of “Obuasi This Month” is expected to improve information flow between the Assembly and the public, promote trust in local governance, and serve as a dependable source of news on municipal affairs.

The colourful ceremony attracted traditional leaders, key stakeholders and members of the media.

FROM David Afum, Obuasi