CSA Warns Public Against Sharing Explicit Videos

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the public against the sharing of sexually explicit videos and photographs involving Senior High School (SHS) students, stressing that anyone caught in the act may face imprisonment of five years or more.

In a statement posted on CSA page on X, formerly Twitter, the Authority stressed that any individual, blogger or institution found circulating sexually explicit videos or photographs of children risks severe punishment under the law.

“Any person, blogger or institution who is found circulating sexually explicit videos or photographs of children is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years,” the Authority warned.

The Authority pointed out that the action is a serious criminal offence under Ghana’s laws, stating that Section 62 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) prohibits the creation, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

“The public is hereby reminded that it is a crime to share indecent videos and images of children as specified in the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). Section 62 of the Act states that a person shall not take, produce, publish/stream, or possess an indecent image or photograph of a child in a computer system or on an electronic device such as a mobile phone,” the statement read.

According to the Authority, Section 62 of the Act reveals that a person shall not take, produce, publish, stream or possess an indecent image or photograph of a child on a computer system or electronic device, including mobile phones.

The Authority has urged individuals who receive such content to immediately delete it and refrain from forwarding it to others, stressing that even sharing such material is equal to committing the offence.

It further encouraged the public to report individuals and bloggers involved in the circulation of explicit content to report@csa.gov.gh and contact 0501603111 for immediate action.

By Florence Asamoah Adom