Mahama Cuts Sod For Ho Oxygen City Housing Project

President Mahama laying the foundational stone

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for commencement of the Oxygen City Affordable Housing Project at Agbokope along the Ho-Denu Road, marking a major milestone in government’s drive toward inclusive development, balanced regional growth and dignified housing for all Ghanaians.

Speaking at ceremony, President Mahama described the Oxygen City project as a clear demonstration of his administration’s “Reset Agenda,” which prioritises well-planned, fully serviced and economically integrated communities over uncoordinated urban sprawl.

He noted that housing remains a central pillar of national development, stressing that access to affordable and decent accommodation is fundamental to human dignity and economic productivity.

The President announced that housing units under the Oxygen City project will be priced in Ghana cedis, not foreign currency, and supported with low, single-digit interest rates to make them accessible to public sector workers and young professionals.

He further disclosed that mortgage repayments could be structured as salary deductions, enabling beneficiaries to fully own their homes by the time they retire.

“This is how we build a nation where working people can live with dignity, security and hope,” President Mahama stated, adding that the project exemplifies the power of collaboration between government institutions, traditional authorities and the private sector.

The Oxygen City Affordable Housing Project, spearheaded by Tema Development Company (TDC) Ghana Limited in partnership with government, traditional authorities and private sector investors, is the first TDC master-planned city outside Tema.

The development spans 1,860 acres of land and is strategically located just three minutes from the Ho Airport, positioning it as a catalyst for urban expansion and investment attraction in the Volta Regional capital.

The project is expected to feature modern multi-storey two- and three-bedroom apartments, paved road networks, street lighting, drainage and sewage systems, as well as reliable water and electricity supply.

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, described the sod-cutting ceremony as historic and timely.

He highlighted Ho’s natural and social advantages, including the lush vegetation, scenic mountain ranges, cleanliness, peace and absence of illegal mining activities, which he said make the city a prime destination for housing development, investment and health tourism.

Togbe Afede XIV assured government and TDC of the unwavering support of traditional authorities in ensuring peaceful implementation and timely completion of the project.

He noted that Oxygen City is a critical response to the growing housing needs of Ho, particularly in the context of expanding educational institutions, commercial activity, aviation services and health sector development.

The Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, Mr. Courage Makafui Nunekpeku, described Oxygen City as a modern, integrated community inspired by opportunity, innovation and inclusivity.

He explained that following TDC’s restructuring into a limited liability company between 2016 and 2017, the corporation was mandated to expand beyond Tema into other regions with high development potential.

Mr. Nunekpeku revealed that TDC has secured clearance from the Ministry of Finance to commence several major redevelopment projects in Tema, and is also planning expansions into Ashanti, Central, Western and Eastern regions, with long-term prospects for northern Ghana.

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, said the housing project is a declaration of commitment to people-centred and sustainable urban development.

He assured stakeholders of the Ministry’s continued policy guidance, regulatory oversight and inter-agency coordination to ensure Oxygen City becomes a benchmark for master-planned cities in Ghana.

He commended TDC Ghana Limited, traditional authorities, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Ho Municipal Assembly for their strong collaboration, noting that Oxygen City symbolises hope, opportunity and renewed confidence in Ghana’s development potential.

When completed, the Oxygen City project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, attract both domestic and foreign investment, and strengthen the Volta Region’s contribution to national economic growth.

The development is set to position Ho as a strategic hub for housing, commerce, tourism and sustainable urban living in Ghana.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho