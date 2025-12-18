Christian Service University Gets First Chancellor

Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kwaku Asante reading his acceptance speech

Christian Service University (CSU) has installed Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kwaku Asante as its first Chancellor, marking a major milestone in the institution’s history following the granting of its charter.

The investiture ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and was attended by members of the University Council, management, faculty, clergy, students, alumni, and invited guests.

In his acceptance speech, Most Rev. Prof. Asante described the appointment as a great honour and a heavy responsibility, pledging to work with all stakeholders to advance the University’s mission of academic excellence and Christian service.

He paid tribute to the founders, missionaries, and partners whose sacrifices laid the foundation of the university, particularly the West Africa Evangelical Church (WEC) missionaries and their Ghanaian collaborators who nurtured the institution from its early years.

The Chancellor commended past Council Chairmen and Presidents for their visionary leadership, acknowledging their roles in steering CSU through challenging periods and guiding it to chartered university status.

He expressed special appreciation to the immediate past President and first Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sam K. Afranie, and the immediate past Council Chairman, Rev. Dr. Frimpong Manso, as well as former Chairman Mr. Sarfo, for their contributions to the university’s transformation.

Most Rev. Prof. Asante also acknowledged the academic mentorship provided by the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the University of Cape Coast, noting that their support strengthened CSU’s academic systems.

Addressing faculty, staff, and students, he urged unity, discipline, and hard work, stressing that the university’s future depends on collective effort, strong moral values, and high academic standards.

Reaffirming CSU’s mandate, the Chancellor said the university remains committed to producing graduates who are professionally competent, ethically grounded, and guided by Christian values, capable of serving both church and society.

Profile

Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kwaku Asante is a renowned academic, theologian, and ordained minister, and an alumnus of Christian Service University.

He served as Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana from 2009 to 2015, and is the immediate past Chairman of the National Peace Council.

In 2022, he was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to the Advisory Group of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, where he served for two years.

His academic career includes serving as an Adjunct Lecturer at Christian Service University College, Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor at Trinity Theological Seminary, and Head of the Department of Religious Studies at KNUST. He has also worked as an external examiner and consultant in Religious Studies for several tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi