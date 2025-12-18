Student Nurse Raped In K’si

A 28-YEAR-old student nurse at Goaso in the Ahafo Region has, allegedly, been raped by her male friend, who has since gone into hiding after committing the heinous crime, prompting a manhunt by the police in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The victim (name withheld) for security reasons, reportedly, had attended the graduation ceremony of her elder sister, Helena Boamah, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, on December 9, 2025.

Suspect Ransford Yeboah, who is a friend of the victim, also attended the same programme. When the event came to a close, Yeboah lured the student nurse to accompany him to Kotei, which is not far away from KNUST, so he could show her his residence.

The innocent student nurse, who didn’t suspect any foul play, followed Yeboah to his house at Kotei, only for the suspect to forcibly release his libido on her. Yeboah was said to be aggressive, so the victim bled profusely after the sexual encounter.

The victim has since been hospitalised and responding to treatment after being rushed to a nearby medical facility after her ordeal.

“On 10/12/2025 about 1700 hours, an extract of occurrence was brought from KNUST Police Station together with complainant Helena Boamah, aged 35 of Sewuah, reporting that, on 9/12/2025 about 2200 hours, her 28-year-old younger sister, a student Nurse at Goaso/Ahafo Region, came to her graduation at KNUST and a friend of hers by name Ransford Yeboah, took her to his house at Kotei with the pretext of showing her his residence, and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“That, after the act, victim bled profusely and was taken to KNUST Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment,” part of a statement from the KNUST District Police DOVVSU, confirming the rape incident, which the paper has sighted, disclosed.

It said after the case was reported, the police, together with the complainant, visited the victim at the hospital, where she was met responding to treatment, adding that the statement of the student nurse is yet to be taken.

“Police medical report form issued in the name of victim for endorsement,” the statement indicated and added, “Efforts underway to trace the suspect to assist with investigations.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi