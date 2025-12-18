Access Bank Launches Revamped Credit Platform

Michael Djaba (L), Ugochi Okoro (2nd R) in a group photograph after the launch

Access Bank Ghana has launched a revamped Pick Now, Pay Later platform, offering zero percent interest for the first six months.

The fully digitalised service is designed to provide salary workers and everyday Ghanaians with faster, clearer and more convenient access to credit.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Distribution and Product Capabilities, Michael Djaba, described the upgrade as a major step forward in delivering financial solutions that respond to the pressures of modern life.

He noted that while the previous model served its purpose, changing customer expectations made the upgrade necessary.

“What would have taken a day or two now takes just six minutes for approval,” he said, adding that the new system allows users to navigate the entire credit journey “with ease, with confidence and without delay.”

The promotion is being rolled out in partnership with a diverse network of trusted vendors, ensuring customers can conveniently access a wide range of quality products across different areas of need.

According to him, the platform offers instant approvals and enables users to complete the full credit process within minutes. Participating vendors include Ashfoam, Electromart and Simba Tech, among others.

Mr. Djaba urged customers to embrace the new digital solution to enjoy a faster and more flexible credit experience.

The Chief Operating Officer of Access Bank Ghana, Ugochi Okoro, said the platform’s purpose goes beyond digital convenience, noting that it is designed to support customers when essential purchases cannot wait.

“Every feature was designed with one intention, which is to make life a little easier and give customers the speed they deserve,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke