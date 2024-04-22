Okyeame Kwame Targets Artiste Of The Year

Okyeame Kwame

Renowned hip-hop/highlife artiste Kwame Nsiah Appau, better known in the entertainment industry as Okyeame Kwame, has stated that he deserves to be crowned Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony.

A number of industry players and Okyeame Kwame’s fans think that because he has released several hit songs and has made significant contributions to the development of the local music scene, he should be honoured with the Artiste of the Year title, which he won in 2009.

Given how influential he has been in the year under review, they stated that Okyeame Kwame has worked incredibly hard and been active in the industry, making him worthy of the award.

“Not only does he have hit songs, but he has demonstrated his versatility in the industry and for me, I believe he has to be recognised as a game changer,” one of the stakeholders said.

He claimed that because Okyeame Kwame also generated news with his music, his many danceable hit songs make him the best choice for the Artiste of the Year award.

With songs like ‘Made in Ghana’, ‘Faithful’, ‘Woara’, ‘Small Small’, ‘Woso’, ‘Yenko’, ‘Sika’ among others to his credit, his management team also believes the Rap Docta stands a chance of winning the award.

His song ‘Insha Allah’ featuring King Paluta earned him a nod in the Hiplife Song of the Year category, and he comes up strongly against acts such as King Paluta, Jay Bahd and Oseikrom Sikani, among others.

Throughout his career, Okyeame Kwame has shared the stage alongside internationally popular acts like Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe at a number of international events in the United States, including Washington DC’s Constitution Hall and The Apollo Theatre.

Numerous accolades have been bestowed upon him, including Ghana Music Award’s 2009 Artiste of the Year, African Music Awards’ Best West African Act (2010), World Bank Music for Development Award (2011), Ghana Music Award’s 2015 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) Artiste of the Year, and several more.

By George Clifford Owusu