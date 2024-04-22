GTA Launches 2024 ‘Feast Ghana’

Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of GTA speaking at the event

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has officially launched an event dubbed ‘Feast Ghana’ aimed at promoting the country’s local foods as well as showcasing our diversity as a people.

The event, which is under the theme “Flavours of Ghana, Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity through Food,” was launched at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).

This initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queen Mothers Association, and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC), marks a significant event aimed at promoting local foods and showcasing the nation’s diversity.

Following the launch in Accra, ‘Feast Ghana’ will be held in the Ashanti Region, today, Monday, April 22, in partnership with the Asanteman Queenmothers Association to honour the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.

The celebration of ‘Feast Ghana’ will be climaxed on Wednesday, May 1, which is Workers’ Day at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This extension of the event highlights the region’s cultural significance and culinary contributions.

This final event promises to be a memorable showcase of Ghana’s local foods, emphasising unity, diversity, and the vibrant spirit of our people.

Attendees can look forward to experiencing traditional dishes, culinary delights, and a celebration of Ghana’s heritage throughout the journey of ‘Feast Ghana’.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman said “Feast Ghana represents a unique opportunity to showcase the vibrant culinary richness of our nation and celebrate the unity and diversity that food embodies in our culture.”

According to him, the event aligns with the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana” campaign launched by GTA a few years ago