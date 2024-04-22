King Paluta Is Apple Music’s ‘Next Up’ Artiste For April

King Paluta

Talented Ghanaian artiste, King Paluta, has been named as April’s “Next Up” artiste on the international streaming service, Apple Music.

Apple Music’s monthly “Next Up” programme finds up-and-coming artistes from across the world and puts them in the limelight on their platform to help them spread the word about their music and expand their fan base.

King Paluta’s song ‘Aseda’ has taken the social media world by storm. He was just nominated for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) in the New Artiste of the Year category.

In addition to topping music charts, the inspirational ‘Aseda’ song has received millions of views on social media.

Recently, King Paluta wowed spectators with an incredible performance as the main act at a concert in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Rapper and singer from Kumasi, he has come a long way in his career and had some huge singles in the past year, such as ‘Yahitte’, ‘Sika Aba Fie’, and ‘Aha Ahye’.