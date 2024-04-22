Nzema Chiefs Praise Ghana Gas

Awulae Agyefi Kwame

Chiefs of the Nzema Manle Traditional Council in the Western Region have commended the Ghana National Gas Company for the massive developmental projects it has initiated in the Nzema enclave where the gas processing plant is located.

According to the chiefs, the various initiatives by the gas processing company have really contributed to the improvement of the residents’ standards of living.

They mentioned some of the initiatives as the construction of health centres, educational facilities and educational support in various forms.

The company has also offered scholarships to some students in the enclave, constructed sports facilities, roads and mechanised boreholes among others.

The chiefs said all the three Nzema districts of the Western Region have benefited Ghana Gas’ developmental projects. This came to light when some officials from the gas processing company met with the chiefs of the Nzema Manle Council to among others, explain the company’s operations to them.

Speaking to journalists in an interview, Awulae Agyefi Kwame, Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Area, said even though Ghana cannot meet all their developmental needs, the chiefs appreciate what the gas company has done for the various communities and the people.

The chief indicated that apart from the various projects, the company has also given the opportunity for some tertiary graduates from the Nzema area to do their national service in the company.

“As I speak, my queenmother is doing her national service at Ghana gas and I believe that the company will continue to do more to support the communities,” he added.

The Senior Manager, Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Ghana Gas, Stephen Donkor, explained that the meeting with the Chiefs was initiated by the Community Relations and CSR arm of the company.

He said it was meant to explain the operations of the company to the various Paramount Chiefs and listen to their demands and discuss how those demands could be met.

He mentioned that the company’s CSR is based on five thematic areas, including education, health, sports, skills building and then water and sanitation.

He said the various projects executed by the company in the various Nzema traditional areas were meant to uplift and enhance the welfare of the people.

He mentioned some of the recent projects by the company as the renovation of doctors’ bungalow in the Jomoro District, construction of a modern 20-seater water closet toilet facility, an Early Childhood Development Centre and a teachers’ quarters at Atuabo.

He also mentioned a 20-bed health facility at Ainyinase in the Ellembelle District to help improve healthcare delivery in the area.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Esiama