Napo Defends Free SHS

Napo making the presentation to Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS

MATTHEW Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, has described the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy as one of the best social intervention programmes introduced in the country.

Significantly, Napo is credited for ensuring the smooth and successful implementation of the famous policy when he was the Minister of Education during the first term of President Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

According to the lawmaker, who doubles as the Minister of Energy, the Free SHS programme has so far led to higher enrolment in schools, stressing that the policy has also significantly improved the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) results over the years.

Napo stated emphatically that the NPP administration has the interest and proper development of the country and its people, especially the youth, at heart, hence the introduction of the Free SHS policy to help beneficiaries.

In this regard, Napo has advised SHS students to do away with social vices and rather concentrate and take full advantage of the opportunities that the policy has created for them.

“The NPP administration is very committed to the well-being and development of Ghanaians, and we believe that the provision of education, especially to the girl-child, is the best way to accelerate economic development to benefit our country and its citizens.

“Also, the NPP government has supported your parents and guardians to educate you through the Free SHS policy. All you need to do is to take your studies very seriously if you want to become a better person in future; don’t joke with your studies,” Napo admonished.

The lawmaker was addressing students of Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS at Dichemso, in the Manhyia South Constituency, when he donated some laboratory furniture to the school to help improve teaching and learning.

Still defending the Free SHS programme, Napo stated that anyone or group that would tag the Free SHS policy as a bad policy is a nation wrecker, and should be treated with the contempt that they deserve.

Touching on the donation, the Manhyia South MP reiterated his commitment and readiness to play vital roles to help advance education in his constituency, stressing that in this digitalisation era, the best legacy that a parent could bequeath to their children is education.

“I have made a lot of donations to this school in the past. I know I have to do something major for this school, and getting a multi-purpose Assembly Hall is something I am thinking about to give to Serwaa Nyarko,” he disclosed.

Mrs. Esther Gyasi Sarpong, the Headmistress of Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ SHS, in her remarks, showered tons of praises on Napo for always coming to the aid of the school, adding that the school needs more support to improve teaching and learning.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi