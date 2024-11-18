Okyere Baafi Hosts Joyful “Shop ‘n’ Go” Event For Senior Citizens

In a heartwarming display of community care, Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, organized the annual “Shop ‘n’ Go” event for the elderly in his constituency.

This initiative allowed seniors to select essential market items free of charge, showcasing Baafi’s commitment to honoring and caring for his community’s elderly.

A Tradition of Care

Micheal Baafi, believes that the elderly deserve love, appreciation, and respect for their invaluable contributions.

He draws inspiration from biblical teachings, citing Exodus 20:12, “Honor thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.”

Making a Difference

The “Shop ‘n’ Go” event has become a staple in the constituency, with Baafi organizing it every year to bring joy and support to the elderly.

This year’s edition was no exception, with numerous community members and organizations coming together to make it a success.

Micheal Baafi expressed gratitude to all who supported the event, emphasizing that collective efforts are making a tangible difference in the lives of the cherished elders.

As he seeks re-election, Michael Baafi’s dedication to community care and elderly support remains a cornerstone of his campaign.

-BY Daniel Bampoe