Suhum NPP Denies Defacing NDC Posters

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region has vehemently denied allegations made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that its members are tearing down NDC posters.

In a statement released, the NPP reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, peace, and development in the constituency, emphasizing that they have no interest in resorting to undignified actions that disrupt peace or undermine democratic processes.

The party’s leadership, including Chairman Frederick Ofosu and Parliamentary Candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe, maintained that the NPP is focused on promoting peaceful coexistence and respectful campaigning.

Interestingly, the NPP itself has fallen victim to similar acts, with numerous complaints lodged at the Suhum Police Station regarding instances of vandalism against their posters and campaign materials.

However, the NPP urged the police to expedite investigations into all such complaints, regardless of the party affected, and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

-BY Daniel Bampoe