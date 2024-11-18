Disables Jump On NDC For Insulting Kufuor

Dela Edem

The Rights of Youth and Disability (RYD) International has condemned the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its consistent disregard and insensitivity towards persons with disabilities (PWDs) and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In a press release dated November 17, 2024, RYD International cited several instances of contempt and disrespect displayed by the NDC and its affiliates.

Past Incidents of Insensitivity

The RYD in a statement said, in 2014, Sam George reportedly told Ivor Greenstreet that he “Apparently Needs Some Elevation to see the Better Ghana”.

They also noted, in 2018, Alban Bagbin described the appointment of “Stammerer” Omane Boamah and “blind” Danaa as ministers as “bad”.

Also, former President John Dramani Mahama claimed in 2017 that the percentage of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) meant for PWDs had increased by 50%, but this was later found to be inaccurate, adding that the NDC’s 2020 manifesto incorrectly referred to the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715) as “the Disability Act, 2007”.

Recent Attacks on Former President Kufuor

The NDC’s insensitivity has extended to former President Kufuor, who has become a wheelchair user.

Former President John Mahama’s boy, Dela Edem’s recent apology for his remarks against Kufuor was deemed insincere, and another NDC member, Samuel Huntor, made further derogatory comments.

RYD International rejected the NDC’s national communication officer’s description of Dela Edem’s comments as “unfortunate,” “unsavoury,” and “distasteful” as inadequate.

Call to Action

RYD International emphasized that disability is not a taboo or curse, but a human condition.

The organization urged the NDC to rise above its ignorance and prejudice towards PWDs.

With PWDs comprising 8% of Ghana’s population (2,098,138 individuals), RYD International advocated for respect and dignity towards this segment of society.

However, the RYD urged Ghanaians to recognize the dignity and worth of PWDs and to support organizations advocating for their rights.

