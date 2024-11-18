Alan Attacks Kufuor Over Bawumia Endorsement

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the presidential candidate for the Movement for Change, has strongly criticized former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Alan mince no words when he descended heavily on the former Ghanaian leader who asked Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia.

This followed former President Kufuor interview with selected journalists on Sunday, November 17, when he appealed to Ghanaians to support Dr. Bawumia in the December polls, portraying him as the ideal candidate to lead the nation.

“Given the current global circumstances, I firmly believe that Ghana’s economy will experience significant improvement if Bawumia is elected as President. With divine guidance, he is capable of delivering on this promise, and I encourage you to support his candidacy.”

But in strong reply, Alan Kyerematen criticized Kufuor’s endorsement during an appearance on Oyerepa TV on Monday, November 18, 2024 contending that it undermines the neutrality expected of a statesman.

Kyerematen expressed concern that Kufuor’s backing has not only damaged his reputation but has also elicited widespread criticism and insults.

Kufuor is my uncle, and I don’t want to say something publicly against him. But what he has done, has created a big blot on his political career. Do you realise how people have started making derogatory comments about him?

“He’s very respected in Ghana, so why would he now be engaging in politics of this nature? He’s my uncle and his actions are bad, he’s treading on dangerous ground, and he has to stop. He knows what he’s doing.”

The former NPP member who launched the Movement for Change as an alternative to both the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC), highlighted the growing tensions within the political arena as the 2024 elections approach.

By Nii Ocansey