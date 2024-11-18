Accept Defeat, If You Lose – Kufuor Tells NDC

John Agyekum Kufuor

As Ghana prepares for the December 7, 2024 general elections, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC to accept the outcome of the polls, emphasizing the importance of respecting the democratic process and maintaining peace.

Former President Kufuor’s plea is particularly significant given the NDC’s history of criticizing the Electoral Commission (EC) and raising concerns about the legitimacy of election outcomes.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Mr Kufuor urged Ghanaians to ensure peace and respect the election results, emphasizing the importance of unity and democracy.

This call comes amidst concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress regarding the Electoral Commission’s handling of the election process.

The NDC has expressed dissatisfaction with the EC, citing discrepancies in the voter roll and calling for a forensic audit.

However, the EC has assured that these concerns are being addressed, stating that the exhibition exercise was an audit process in itself, allowing for corrections and verification of voter details.

Despite this, tensions remain high, with the NDC threatening to “eliminate” EC boss Jean Mensa.

The party’s Director of Elections has also raised concerns over the accuracy of EC figures.

Reacting to the development, former President Kufuor’s appeal for calm and acceptance of the election results is crucial, given the country’s history of electoral violence.

“It is essential for everyone to line up calmly to exercise their voting rights on election day. Electoral violence is unacceptable, and I hope for a peaceful election process,” he emphasized.

“We must acknowledge that genuine power resides with the populace, and it is crucial to accept the results,” he added.

He encouraged citizens to remain calm during voting and avoid any form of violence.

However, he reminded Ghanaians that true power belongs to the people and urged everyone to prioritize unity and peace regardless of the election outcome. Regardless of personal preferences.

“I urge all participants to prioritize peace during this election,” Kufuor stated.

