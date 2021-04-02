Our Unity in Faith Must Translate Into Purpose- Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah

Apostle General Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah

Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah has urged Ghanaians to translate their unity of faith in God into purpose.

According to him, Ghanaians must support wholeheartedly government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and other developmental challenges.

“Our prayers must not only be for ourselves but also for our leaders,” he said in his Easter message to the church and Ghanaians.

The Apostle General said Easter was a time to celebrate the foundation of the Christian faith adding that experiences in recent times have led many turning to God.

“The past year has been like no other. The world at large has gone through a most traumatic time as we have battled an unexpected pandemic that has changed the pattern of our lives,” he said.

He said the church as a whole has borne the brunt of the effect of Covid-19, “but praise be to our Lord Jesus Christ; in the midst of this unexpected chaos, we have seen the goodness of God, as a nation we have gone through peaceful and credible elections and as individuals, our lives have been preserved.

Indeed, I am reminded of the promise in Zephaniah 3:17 (NKJV), “The Lord your God in your midst, The Mighty One, will save…”

He, therefore, prayed that the peace of Christ Jesus that surpasses all understanding, will settle in the hearts of Ghanaians and guide the nation in this season and after.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri