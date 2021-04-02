GHS Calls For Adherence To Covid-19 Protocols During Easter Festivities

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has called for strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols during the Easter festivities.

According to the GHS, as the government makes every effort to ensure that all eligible persons get vaccinated, the public must not lose sight of the fact that Covid-19 is still ravaging the world.

” The Service would like to caution the public that Ghana has seen a significant decline in active cases of Covid-19 in the last few weeks and as such efforts should be made by all and sundry to ensure that we sustain the gains made by sticking and adhering strictly to the Covid-19 protocols of wearing of face mask at all public places, frequently washing of hands under running water with soap and/or the use of a hand sanitiser and avoiding crowded areas if possible and practising social distancing,” it said.

It said as Ghanaians join the world to celebrate the Easter festivities in remembrance of the death of Jesus Christ, the occasion is usually characterised by visiting family, friends and loved ones and its also a major source

of the spread of the virus.

“If possible, such meetings should be avoided but if you must, wear your nose mask and observe all the safety protocols stated above.

We must remember that we have a responsibility to protect our families, communities and the country and we must all continue to respect the ban on public gatherings and the prescribed protocols. These protocols also apply to all those who have taken their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. We hope that as we celebrate this Easter, it would not be an avenue for a spike in our active cases,” it added.

The Service also appealed to its stakeholders especially the media and religious bodies to use their respective platforms to educate the public on the need to adhere to the protocols, ” as we all worked towards avoiding the surge in Covid-19 cases after the Christmas and New Year

celebrations.

The Service would like to assure the public that it will also do everything possible within its means to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri