Pakistani Envoy Visits Ayorkor Botchwey

​The Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Abuja, Nigeria, Aamir Abbasi, has paid a courtesy call on Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

During the visit on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Mr Abbasi

personally delivered a letter from Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan to Madam Botchwey.

In brief welcome remarks to her guest, Madam Botchwey acknowledged with deep satisfaction, the excellent long-standing cordial relations that exist between Ghana and Pakistan, based on mutual friendship and solidarity.

She reaffirmed Ghana’s desire to further widen and deepen the relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

She seized the opportunity to convey on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, fraternal greetings to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

She expressed appreciation for

the economic gains made by Pakistan, which was as a result of great efforts made by the leadership of that country to tap into the enormous natural resource endowment in Pakistan, especially timber, textiles and other variety of goods.

She observed the need to strengthen cooperation between Ghana and Pakistan in the area of trade and investment.

Meanwhile, Madam Botchwey urged the Charge d’Affaires to take note of the conducive business environment in Ghana with the view to fostering serious partnerships between the private sectors of our two countries.

She indicated that Ghana being a peace-loving country will continue to be an active player in the search for a comprehensive and peaceful solution to the raging conflicts in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

She called on Pakistan and all peace-loving countries to adopt a multilateral approach to bring peace to the Middle East.

She assured the Charge d’Affaires that the Government of Ghana will consider the request from the Government of Pakistan to establish a diplomatic Mission in Accra and promise to send feedback in that regard.

