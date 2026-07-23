Phil Foden Signs New Man. City Deal Until 2030

Phil Foden

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030.

The 26-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire next summer, but he has opted to extend his stay as City begin a new era under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Foden has been with the club since making his first-team debut at the age of 17 under former manager Pep Guardiola. Since then, he has made 369 appearances, helping City win six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and two FA Cups.

Despite enduring an inconsistent campaign last season, where he started just 23 Premier League matches, Foden remains a key figure at the club. His struggles also saw him omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the FIFA World Cup in May.

The England international expressed his delight after signing the new deal and said he is excited to reunite with Maresca, who served as Guardiola’s assistant during City’s historic Treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

“Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt,” Foden said.

He added that the club’s success has only strengthened the desire to achieve more, while praising Maresca as a coach who earned the respect and admiration of the players during their time working together.