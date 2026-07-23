Ghana’s 85 Lost Lives: The African Recruitment Pipeline Feeding Russia’s War

For thousands of young Africans searching for better opportunities abroad, foreign employment often represents a pathway to financial security and a better future. But for some, what begins as a promise of work has reportedly ended in military service, imprisonment and death on the battlefield.

Ghana is among several African countries whose citizens have been caught up in Russia’s war in Ukraine, with at least 85 Ghanaians confirmed dead after being recruited into the Russian Armed Forces.

The figures were published by StopRussianRecruiters.org, a platform launched by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to document what it describes as deceptive recruitment practices targeting foreign nationals for Russia’s military operations.

The platform, which compiles information from Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and other sources, has so far documented the deaths of 485 African nationals recruited into the Russian military.

Ghana recorded the second-highest number of confirmed casualties among African countries, behind one other country with a higher death toll.

Beyond the confirmed deaths, the platform has also published details of Ghanaian nationals currently being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

They include Joshua Kwaku Nkrumah, a 36-year-old Ghanaian who has been detained since September 2024, and Philip Mensafio, 49, who has been in detention since August 2024.

In June 2026, Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters indicated that Ghana was the only African country whose representatives had visited Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps to begin discussions on securing the return of citizens held there.

The promise of jobs, the reality of war

Across Africa, concerns have grown over recruitment networks allegedly targeting young people with promises of employment opportunities in Russia.

Many recruits reportedly travel believing they are taking up civilian jobs, only to later find themselves involved in military activities.

Kenya has also recorded significant casualties, with 59 citizens confirmed dead. The country has been identified as one of the largest sources of African recruits into Russia’s military, with reports suggesting that more than 1,000 Kenyans may have signed military contracts.

One reported case involves Francis Dungun Darua, a Kenyan national whose family said he believed he was accepting an electrical engineering opportunity before being drawn into military service.

Other Kenyan nationals, including Mahara Willy Manits and Evans Kibet, have been listed among those detained in Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps.

Governments under pressure

The growing number of casualties has increased pressure on African governments to protect citizens from exploitative recruitment schemes.

Zimbabwe has taken action against alleged recruitment networks, with several individuals arrested over claims of trafficking citizens to Russia.

Kenya has also announced steps to strengthen laws against mercenary recruitment and has moved toward joining international agreements aimed at preventing the exploitation of citizens for foreign military activities.

However, questions remain over whether enough is being done to prevent vulnerable citizens from falling victim to recruitment schemes.

The situation reflects a wider challenge facing many African countries, where high unemployment and economic hardship continue to push young people to seek opportunities abroad.

For Ghana, the death of 85 citizens in Russia’s war highlight the need for stronger public awareness, closer monitoring of overseas employment opportunities and greater cooperation between governments to protect nationals seeking work outside their countries.

As conflicts around the world continue to create demand for foreign fighters, experts warn that economic vulnerability could remain a tool exploited by recruitment networks unless stronger safeguards are put in place.

Source: Kemi Alero