Police Investigate Viral Video Involving Policewoman

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into a viral video allegedly depicting misconduct by a policewoman at Afrancho in the Akomadan District.

The Command, in a press release dated July 5, 2026, said it had taken notice of the widely circulated footage and had identified the officer at the centre of the incident.

According to the statement, the alleged incident occurred on July 3, 2026, and investigators have begun work to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the matter.

The police assured the public that the outcome of the investigations would determine the appropriate disciplinary or legal action to be taken against the officer, if necessary.

Reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, discipline and accountability, the Ashanti North Regional Police Command pledged to keep the public informed as investigations continue.

The statement was signed by ASP Emmanuel Agbodzi, Staff Officer and Acting Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti North Regional Police Command.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi