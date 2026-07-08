Woman, 27, Found Hanging In Bush

Fear and uncertainty have gripped residents of Anyinamso No. 1 in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region following the discovery of the body of an unidentified woman hanging in a thick bush.

The deceased, believed to be about 27 years old, was found hanging from a rope tied to a tree after residents stumbled upon the body.

According to reports, the body is suspected to have remained at the scene for about three days before it was discovered.

Officials from the Environmental Health Department, the traditional authorities (Nananom), and personnel from the Mpasatia Police Command later supervised the burial of the body in accordance with local health and traditional protocols.

The Mpasatia Police Command has launched investigations to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding her death.

The incident has thrown the community into a state of fear, with residents expressing shock over the mysterious death.

Meanwhile, the traditional authorities have appealed to the public, particularly families with daughters who have gone missing within the past three days, to report to the palace for possible identification of the deceased. They said relatives would be directed to the burial site to assist with the identification process.

Police have also appealed to anyone with information that could aid the investigation to contact the Mpasatia Police Command as efforts continue to unravel the mystery behind the woman’s death.

FROM David Afum, Anyinamso No. 1