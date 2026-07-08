Former Finance Minister Builds 6,000-Capacity Mosque In Tamale

Dr. Amin Adam and Dr. Bawumia during the commissioning. INSET: The Masjid Al-Noor Mosque

A 6,000-capacity mosque built by former Finance Minister, Dr. Amin Adam, who is also the Karaga Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), attracted many from all walks of life during its commissioning in the Northern Regional capital.

Dignitaries at the commissioning were former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu among others.

The Masjid Al-Noor, “The Mosque of Light,” can accommodate an additional 4,000 outside the main hall.

With this capacity, it stands as one of the largest places of Islamic worship in Ghana.

The Karaga MP, well versed in the Islamic scriptures and who can pass for a cleric, donated GH¢300,000 to support the mosque’s operations at the commissioning.

“I have donated GH¢300,000 as seed money to the Masjid Al-Noor management to start the operation of the mosque,” he announced.

Contractors, architects, and workers were commended for a job well done.

“May Allah bless this mission and all who contributed to it, and may he continue to reward us all,” the former Minister noted.

Former Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who graced the commissioning, commended Dr. Adam for his gesture.

“The impressive edifice is not only a place of worship; it is also envisioned as a centre for learning, research, family guidance, and community development,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that the centre would be used to nurture and train young people from across the country.

Dr. Bawumia also made a cash donation of GH¢200,000 to support the newly commissioned mosque.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, was the Special Guest of Honour at the commissioning of the Masjid Al‑Noor mosque in Tamale, which has some study rooms.