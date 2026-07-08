Kasoa-Mallam Traffic Worsens Amid Deplorable Road

The deplorable SCC-Old Barrier road

Motorists and commuters travelling along the Kasoa–Mallam road are facing increasingly severe traffic congestion, as a result of deteriorating road conditions on the SCC–Old Barrier stretch and the Mallam Junction road.

The journey that usually takes less than an hour from Kasoa and nearby communities into Accra, now takes between three and four hours during the morning and evening rush hours, leaving many commuters frustrated and concerned about the growing loss of productive time.

The worsening traffic congestion is largely attributed to the deteriorated condition of the SCC–Old Barrier section of the road, deep potholes worsened by wastewater flowing into the road from the Bortianor and Red Top communities after a major drainage channel in front of Noble House became heavily silted and blocked.

The overflowing water has rendered the road deplorable, as well as creating waterlogged sections with deep potholes that compel motorists to reduce speed significantly and sometimes stopping the vehicles completely.

As vehicles merge into one lane over long stretches of the road, traffic queues now extend for several kilometres, creating daily problems that begin early in the morning and continues in the evening.

The situation is further worsened at Mallam Junction, causing delays from the SCC–Old Barrier stretch, resulting in travel times that frequently exceed four hours, as well as turning the road into a continuous gridlock stretch, with traffic often from Kasoa towards Mallam and extending deep into adjoining communities.

Residents and business owners along the route complained that the prolonged traffic congestion is disrupting commercial activities, with some businesses shutting operations while some commuters also get to work late and tired.

The poor road conditions have also raised safety concerns as some motorists attempt dangerous overtaking to avoid potholes or escape traffic congestion, increasing the risk of crashes, while pedestrians are forced to walk close to moving vehicles because sections of the road have been taken over by vehicles.

Many residents attribute the worsening situation also to poor drainage maintenance, particularly the blocked drainage channel in front of Noble House, and are therefore urging the government to immediately desilt the drain to restore the free flow of water and prevent wastewater from spilling on the road.

Residents at Kasoa are also calling on the government to rehabilitate both the SCC–Old Barrier stretch and the Mallam Junction road to reduce traffic congestion, as the road continues to deteriorate despite repeated concerns over the years.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah