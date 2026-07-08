Kwadwo Safo Must Be Re-Arrested & Charged Again – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger. INSET: Kwadwo Safo Akofena

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has questioned state security agencies over why Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena, is walking free despite his alleged involvement in the shooting incident involving his sister and former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to her, the silence of many gender-related advocacy organisations and female political activists is worrying.

“This shouldn’t be only Adwoa Safo’s fight but for all women in position. Today it is Adwoa Safo, tomorrow it will be you,” she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger expressed displeasure with how the shooting case has been handled, citing the case of musician Medikal, who was remanded for brandishing a registered gun some years ago.

“Adwoa Safo’s brother Akofena allegedly ordered his boys to shoot at her more than 40 times. An unarmed woman. When police visited Akofena’s house they confiscated a lot of weapons. He was sent to court and has been released on bail. Is Ghana a banana republic?” she quizzed.

She added that considering Adwoa Safo’s contribution to the nation, “she is not being treated well at all. If she had died, we would be witnessing political leaders sharing their condolences, but because she didn’t die, we have all ignored what happened to her.”

She called on the Ghana Police Service to re-arrest Akofena, and appealed to the Chief Justice to treat him as a criminal, stating that his alleged order to shoot Adwoa Safo is a criminal act that must be addressed with an iron fist.

“Some of us, under this year’s ‘Women Supporting Women’ agenda, will demand justice. And we are demanding justice for Hon. Adwoa Safo. Akofena needs to be arrested and charged again, along with his accomplices,” she added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke