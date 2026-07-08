Retro Vibe ‘Asanteman Edition’ Thrills Crowd In Kumasi

Aerial photograph of the event

Retro Vibe, the country’s biggest day club experience, landed in Kumasi with its “Asanteman Edition,” taking over the region with vibrant music and total enjoyment.

Held on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at the AQ3 Centre, Kumasi, patrons were seen in colourful Asanteman jerseys, adding ultimate excitement to the event.

From high-energy DJ sets by the likes of DJ Vyrusky, Mr. Kaxtro, and DJ Delagh, with MC Kwabbsferry on hosting duties, it was a complete experience.

The event paid musical homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with Daddy Lumba’s song ‘Ahenfo Kyiniyɛ’, which features vocals from Pat Thomas, to praise the Golden Stool and honour the King’s rich cultural legacy.

Legendary Okomfour Kwadee also mounted the stage to bless patrons with his early-2000s hit songs, infusing his signature rap style to the amazement of the audience.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke