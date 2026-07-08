I’m A Gold Digger – Aba Dope

Aba Dope

Ghanaian foodpreneur, Aba Dope, has affirmed that she is a “gold digger” and is not ready to settle with a man without substantial wealth to cater for both her material and spiritual needs.

The renowned social media personality made this statement during a TikTok live session with dancer Alo Danny on Monday.

During the live session, a fan known as BlissMedia joined and showered Aba Dope with admiration for her beauty and accomplishments. While complimenting her, the fan stated that he has a fortune named after Aba Dope.

In response to the revelation, Aba Dope stated, “I’m a gold digger,” adding that she is ready to enjoy all the benefits that fortune presents.

Born Loretta Bannerman-Martin, she has grown from 15k to over 1.1 million followers on TikTok. She started on Snapchat before switching to TikTok, where a viral live video about being called out for bleaching her hair blew up.

She currently employs 96 staff, many of whom she trained from dispatch riders to chefs, and hired from the streets.

Aba Dope was named ‘Best Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the Pulse Ghana Awards and ‘Best Catering Service of the Year’ at the Women Choice Awards.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke