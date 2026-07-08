US Exits World Cup

Charles de Ketelaere celebrating his goal

Charles de Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium as the United States became the third and final co-host to be knocked out of the World Cup.

It was a largely lethargic display by the US who had star striker Folarin Balogun in their starting line-up after President Donald Trump had asked FIFA to review his ban following his red card in the previous round.

FIFA responded by suspending the automatic one-match ban for 12 months but their leading scorer at the tournament, with three goals, was largely isolated as Belgium dominated the game.

They took the lead in the ninth minute when Nicolas Raskin’s pass across the face of goal was tapped in by De Ketlaere.

The home side levelled in the 31s t minute when Malik Tillman’s free-kick took a wicked deflection off Belgium’s Hans Vanaken.

But the European side restored their lead two minutes later when De Ketelaere headed in Leandro Trossard’s cross.

In the second half they were gifted a third when De Ketelaere tackled hesitant US keeper Matt Freese and Vanaken side-footed the ball into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

And in the 93rd minute substitute Romelu Lukaku slotted in Belgium’s fourth with a low shot into the far corner from a tight angle.

It means Belgium will face Spain in the last eight in Los Angeles on Friday (20:00 BST) after the European champions beat Portugal 1-0 on Monday.