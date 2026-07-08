‘Accra Sports Stadium Not Fit To Host 2027 U-20 AFCON’

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The Accra Sports Stadium is currently not in a condition to host the 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations unless urgent rehabilitation works begin immediately, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has warned.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Mr. Ampofo Ankrah said Ghana’s ability to stage the tournament will depend on the immediate mobilisation of funding for renovation.

“If we don’t have funding, whether from corporate bodies, international partnerships or the state, nothing is going to happen. Where we are now, I don’t think we can host the U-20 AFCON unless we start work immediately,” he said.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Ghana the hosting rights for the 2027 U-20 AFCON. It will be the second time Ghana stages the competition after hosting it in 1999.

The tournament is scheduled to coincide with Ghana’s 70th Independence anniversary celebrations and will feature 12 teams. The top four nations will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Mr. Ampofo Ankrah also expressed concern over the state of the country’s football infrastructure despite Ghana’s pedigree on the global stage.

“We have been to the World Cup five times, yet we don’t have a standard stadium. That should worry all of us,” he added.

He disclosed that authorities are awaiting a technical assessment report from a foreign company to determine the extent of work required at the facility.

“As we speak, we are expecting a report from a foreign company that conducted a technical review of the facility. They will determine its current state and advise on whether we need renovations or even a temporary closure, be it for a week, a month, or longer,” he explained.