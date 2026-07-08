Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Dream Ends

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to win the FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing the legendary forward’s final World Cup appearance to a close.

The 41-year-old, who had confirmed before the tournament that it would be his last World Cup, was left in tears after Mikel Merino’s stoppage-time winner in Dallas sent Spain into the quarter-finals.

Despite an extraordinary career that includes five Ballon d’Or titles, five UEFA Champions League trophies, the UEFA Euro 2016 crown, and a world-record 976 career goals for club and country, the World Cup remained the one major honour Ronaldo could not capture.

He also became the first player to score at six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, with Portugal’s best finish during his career remaining the semi-finals in 2006.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo stopped short of announcing his retirement from international football, saying he would “meet the family and take decisions with a calm head” before deciding on his future.

Portugal’s elimination also marked the end of coach Roberto Martínez’s tenure, with the Spaniard confirming his departure after the final whistle.

Martínez paid tribute to Ronaldo, describing him as a “football icon” and praising his commitment throughout the tournament.

“We need to thank him for what he tried to do at this World Cup. His dream was to win this World Cup, and he set an amazing example. He is a prime example of football and the human being behind the athlete,” Martínez said.