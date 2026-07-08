Sports Minister Yet To Receive Black Stars Coach Official Resignation

Kofi Adams and Carlos Queiroz

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says the government has not received any official resignation from Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz, despite the Portuguese tactician announcing his departure on social media following Ghana’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz, who took charge of the Black Stars on a short-term deal after replacing Otto Addo ahead of the tournament, stated online that he was leaving the role “with pride” after Ghana’s campaign came to an end.

However, Mr. Adams in an interview stressed that only formal communication would be recognised, insisting that no resignation letter had been submitted through the appropriate channels.

“We have not received any resignation letter from the FA to that effect, and I don’t take it that people resign on social media. He wasn’t appointed on social media, so I don’t think that he resigned via social media,” Mr. Adams said.

The Minister added that Queiroz is still expected to present a comprehensive technical report detailing the team’s preparations, performances, challenges, and other key aspects of Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

According to him, the report will help identify both technical and structural issues affecting the Black Stars and provide a roadmap for rebuilding the national team.

He also endorsed Queiroz’s view that Ghana’s football revival extends beyond performances on the pitch, emphasising the need to address administrative and structural shortcomings alongside technical improvements.

The Black Stars bowed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, with attention now shifting to preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

By Wletsu Ransford