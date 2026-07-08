Over 3,000 Suspected ‘Scam’ Phone Numbers Reported On TrustGH

TrustGH (trustgh.com), Ghana’s first public database for scam phone numbers, has recorded over 3,000 reports of suspicious numbers since its launch, the company announced today.

The reported numbers have been linked to a wide range of fraudulent activities, including e-commerce fraud, investment and job scams, romance scams, impersonation, and recruitment fraud.

TrustGH allows members of the public to report suspicious phone numbers, which are then checked against international scam-detection parameters.

Each number is assigned a risk score ranging from 0% to 100%, indicating the likelihood that it is linked to fraudulent activity.

To date, more than half of all numbers reported to the platform have received a risk score of 100%, confirming a very high likelihood of scam involvement.

Reports submitted to TrustGH originate from a variety of sources, including TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Business profiles, phone calls, SMS messages, and fake websites.

TikTok accounts form the largest share of reported cases, at roughly 50%, followed by SMS and WhatsApp messages.

Notably, more than 90% of reported scam cases involved attempts to demand mobile money payment or gain access to victims’ mobile money accounts.

Investigators have also found that many scammers create fake pages that closely mimic legitimate businesses across social media platforms in order to defraud unsuspecting individuals of significant sums of money.

“These numbers show just how widespread and organised scam activity has become in Ghana, particularly on social media,” a TrustGH spokesperson said.

“Our goal is to give the public a reliable, data-driven way to verify a number before they engage with it, so they can protect themselves and their money.”

TrustGH is a licensed platform and works closely with the Cybersecurity Authority and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service to combat scam activity and support ongoing investigations into reported numbers.

TrustGH is urging the public to verify any unfamiliar phone number on trustgh.com before making payments, sharing personal information, or engaging in business transactions, and to report suspicious numbers to help strengthen the platform’s database.