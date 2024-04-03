President Akufo-Addo Reassigns Deputy Trade Minister To Finance, Appoints New Deputy Trade Minister

Stephen Amoah

In a fresh development, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made key adjustments to his government’s lineup.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, has been reassigned as the Deputy Minister for Finance, effective immediately.

Stephen Amoah, who also represents the Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti region as a Member of Parliament, previously served as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

His reassignment comes in the wake of the sad passing of John Kumah on 7th March 2024. As President Akufo Addo believes in continuity and swift action, he wasted no time in appointing a successor to fill the vacant position.

Subject to parliamentary approval, President Akufo Addo has nominated Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, the Member of Parliament for Achiase, as the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

The President’s decision reflects his confidence in Mr Marfo’s capabilities and his commitment to streamlining Ghana’s trade and industry sector.

President Akufo Addo expressed hope that Parliament, in its bipartisan spirit, would expedite the approval process for his nominee. By joining the government promptly, Mr Marfo would play a crucial role in assisting the President in achieving his goals during his second term in office.

The Office of the President reiterated this information through Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications in a statement issued.

The reassignment and appointment of these key personnel underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring effective governance and the seamless continuation of essential policies and programs.

This latest move demonstrates President Akufo-Addo’s dedication to assembling a capable and efficient team that will work diligently to advance Ghana’s socio-economic development agenda.

By Vincent Kubi