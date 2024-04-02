Nungua Traditional Council Defends Wulomo ‘Baby’ Marriage

The Nungua Traditional Council has made a statement contradicting previous reports about the age of Naa Yoomo Ayemuede, the spouse of Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII.

According to the council, Naa Yoomo is currently 16 years old, not 12 as previously reported.

This revelation comes after the Mankralo of the Nungua traditional area stated in an interview that Naa Yoomo was 13years old. The confusion about her age arose following the traditional marriage ceremony between Naa Yoomo and Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, which took place on Saturday.

The community leaders, who have faced criticism for the marriage, have defended their actions by stating that outsiders do not understand their customs and traditions. However, footage and images of the ceremony have sparked widespread outrage on social media.

During the ceremony, a woman was heard instructing Naa Yoomo to dress provocatively for her husband and advised her on marital duties.

These comments have intensified public outcry, as they suggest that the marriage was not merely symbolic.

In response to the backlash, critics are calling for the annulment of the marriage and an investigation into Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII.

However, Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration, Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, emphasized during a press briefing in Accra that there was no carnal relationship or marriage involved.

He stated that Naa Yoomo attends a prestigious private school in Nungua and is well-taken care of by the elderly community members.

The controversy surrounding Naa Yoomo’s marriage has ignited a national conversation about child marriages and the preservation of cultural practices. Authorities are being urged to intervene and address the issue with sensitivity while ensuring the welfare and rights of the young girl.

It remains to be seen how the Nungua Traditional Council will respond to the growing public outcry and demands for accountability.

By Vincent Kubi