Prez Commissions Phase 3 of Ceramic Factory, Cut Sod For Phase 4

President Akufo-Addo cutting the sod for the project.

President Akufo-Addo has made it clear that his government will partner with any company that is ready to expand its production base and offer jobs to the Ghanaian youth.

“We are doing this without discrimination. Whether Ghanaian or foreign companies, so long as you are prepared to work and invest, you will have the support of this government”, he pointed out.

The President stated this when he commissioned phase three and cut sod for phase four of the Keda (Ghana) Ceramics factory at Shama as part of the President’s two days visit to the Western Region.

Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, manufacturers of Twyford tiles based at Aboadze in the Shama District of the region, is the nation’s premier producer of ceramics tiles and one of the best in Africa.

The factory is a subsidiary of Sunda (MU) Holdings Limited, a Chinese company.

The third phase of the ceramics company has provided an additional 1000 direct jobs and the fourth phase is also expected to create over 1000 direct jobs for the people of Ghana and increase revenue generation for the government.

The completion of the fourth phase of the company will increase its production capacity to 150, 000 square meters per day.

It is also expected to increase revenue generation for the Government through the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT), Corporate Tax, taxes from local materials purchases, sub-contractors, the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) income tax from our employees as well as local building and raw materials sourced from local suppliers.

Mr Lorry Li, the Managing Director of the company mentioned that the factory looks forward to greater expansion in its future operations under the government’s industrialization policy of One-District-One-Factory.

‘Our vision is to be globally recognized as the premier producer of ceramics tiles and using Ghana as the industrial hub of Africa to meet the demand for Africa, America, and the European Markets”, he stressed.

He said engineers and professionals working in the factory have so far trained and transferred the related technologies and know-how to some key local employees.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that more industries were established to create jobs for the Ghanaian youth.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Shama