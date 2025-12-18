PromiseLand 2025 Set For Dec. 30

King Promise

King Promise is taking his music to the next level with “PromiseLand 2025”, happening on December 30, 2025 at Ghud Park, Accra.

The reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year is set to thrill fans with an unforgettable night of music, energy, and celebration.

This annual concert has become a staple on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, and this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better.

Last year’s event was a massive success, featuring electrifying performances from King Promise and other top-tier acts like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, KiDi, and Camidoh. The concert was a true celebration of music, talent, and artistry, with vibrant visuals, stunning stage design, and an electric atmosphere.

Tickets for PromiseLand 2025 are now available for purchase, giving fans the chance to secure their spot at one of the biggest music events of the year.