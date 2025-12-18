I’m Loved In Ghana – Patience Ozokwor

Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, also known as Mama G and G for General, has expressed her profound appreciation to Ghanaian fans for the love shown her after arriving in Ghana for an event.

Patience Ozokwor was among some selected Nollywood stars who graced the maiden edition of the Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA) held at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra last Saturday.

Mama G made this statement when some Ghanaian actors paid homage to her on the red carpet of the event.

The likes of Kalsoume Sinare, Jackie Appiah, among others were seen cheering Mama G and applauding her for years of dedication in Africa’s film industry.

In response to the affection shown her, Mama G stated that she is overwhelmed with the love shown her since she landed in Ghana.

“I don’t need a soothsayer to tell me I’m loved in Ghana. I’m very happy to be here,” she said.

Mama G was honoured with a citation for her decades of service in the movie industry.

Part of the citation read, “In recognition of an extraordinary career that has shaped the heart and soul of African Cinema, the Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA) proudly celebrates Patience Ozokwor, affectionately known across the world as Mama G.

“For over three decades, you have stood as a pillar of excellence in the Nigerian and African film industry. With unmatched versatility, powerful presence and a commanding ability to embody characters with depth, authenticity, and emotion, you have brought unforgettable stories to life and inspired millions across generations.

“Your work has transcended screens, echoing in homes, cultures, across the African continent and beyond. Through drama, humour, and compelling character portrayals, you have helped elevate Nollywood to global acclaim while nurturing the next generation of actors with passion.”

In response, the actress on social media wrote, “I woke up this morning with a grateful heart. Thank you @reffaawards for the honour. Thank you, Ghana. Thank you, Africa. Thank you, #MamaGLovers. Happy to be celebrated while I am still here. Hall of fame recipient #ReffaAwards.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke