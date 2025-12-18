Macclesfield Forward McLeod Dies In Car Accident

Ethan McLeod

Macclesfield forward Ethan McLeod has died in a car accident on the M1 motorway while travelling back from a game on Tuesday.

McLeod, 21, was returning from his team’s National League North match at Bedford Town in which he had been a substitute.

The accident occurred at around 22:40 GMT near Northampton when his white Mercedes collided with a barrier.

Macclesfield described McLeod as “incredibly talented” and a “well-respected member” of their squad.

In a statement, the club said: “News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.”

McLeod joined Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy at the age of seven.

He went on to play for the club’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy but never made an appearance for the first team.

The Birmingham-born forward had a loan spell with Alvechurch in the Southern League, before short periods with Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge after leaving Molineux.