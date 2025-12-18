Afriyie Backs Black Stars To Progress From Group L

George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Afriyie has voiced strong belief in the Black Stars’ capacity to rise above the challenge in their 2026 FIFA World Cup group, declaring that none of Ghana’s opponents are beyond reach.

Ghana has been placed in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama at next summer’s tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

While acknowledging the pedigree and experience of the teams drawn against Ghana, Afriyie remains optimistic about the Black Stars’ prospects.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Afriyie stressed that Ghana possesses the quality and depth required to compete at the highest level.

According to him, the presence of England and Croatia—both established forces in world football—should not intimidate the team.

“England, Croatia, and Panama are all beatable,” Afriyie said, expressing confidence that the Black Stars can secure positive results in each of their group matches.

He also highlighted the need for proper preparation ahead of the tournament, urging the Ghana Football Association to line up top-level international friendly matches.

Afriyie believes such fixtures would sharpen the team and provide the technical bench with a clearer picture of the squad’s readiness.

“Playing high-profile friendlies is the right approach ahead of the World Cup,” he added.

Ghana will open their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England in Boston on June 23. The Black Stars will wrap up the group stage with a clash against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

After suffering group-stage exits at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2022 edition in Qatar, Ghana will be eager to make a deeper run at the 2026 tournament and restore their reputation on the global stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford