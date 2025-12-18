FIFA Introduces $60 Supporter Entry Tier Tickets

Ghanaian fans

FIFA has announced the introduction of a new Supporter Entry Tier ticket priced at $60, aimed at making the 2026 FIFA World Cup more accessible to fans following their national teams across the tournament.

The new pricing initiative comes amid unprecedented demand, with FIFA confirming that 20 million ticket requests have already been submitted during the ongoing Random Selection Draw sales phase.

The Supporter Entry Tier tickets will be available for all 104 matches, including the final, and are specifically reserved for supporters of nations that have qualified for the tournament.

Distribution of these tickets will be handled by the Participating Member Associations (PMAs), with each association responsible for setting its own eligibility criteria and application process. FIFA has urged PMAs to prioritise loyal fans who have a strong connection to their national teams.

Under the allocation structure, 50% of each PMA’s ticket quota will fall within the most affordable categories.

This includes 40% for the Supporter Value Tier and 10% for the newly introduced Supporter Entry Tier. The remaining tickets will be split evenly between the Supporter Standard Tier and the Supporter Premier Tier.

FIFA also confirmed a refund incentive for fans applying through their PMAs. Supporters whose teams fail to progress to the knockout stage will have their administrative fees waived when refunds are issued for unsuccessful ticket applications.