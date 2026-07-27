R2Bees Hits 100m Global Streams

R2Bees

Ghanaian music duo, R2Bees, has crossed a major streaming milestone in 2026, surpassing 100 million global streams across all major Digital Service Providers (DSPs) year-to-date.

According to music data platform Charts Ghana, the Tema-based pair are now the 12th Ghanaian artistes to hit the 100 million mark this year, cementing their status as one of the most consistent acts to come out of Ghana.

For R2Bees, the numbers are just the latest proof of a career built on hits, versatility, and influence.

Since breaking out in the late 2000s, Rashid Mugeez and Faisal “Paedae” Hakeem have shaped Ghanaian pop, hip-hop and Afrobeat.

They have multiple Ghana Music Awards wins and nominations, including Group of the Year and Best Rap Performance. The group also worked with Wande Coal, Davido, Sarkodie, Efya, and Tinchy Stryder, helping to export Ghanaian sound.

R2Bees has to its credit projects like ‘Da Revolution I’ and ‘Da Revolution II’, which became blueprint albums for a new generation of Ghanaian acts blending rap, melody and street sound.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke