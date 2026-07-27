Damson Idris Misses Black Panther Role To David Jonsson

David Jonsson and Damson Idris

British-Nigerian actor, Damson Idris, has reportedly missed out on a coveted role in the next Black Panther film, with the part going to British actor David Jonsson.

According to industry reports, Idris was in contention for a key role in Marvel’s upcoming Wakanda-centred project.

Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, during the cast announcement revealed that “David Jonsson is your new Black Panther which arrives in theaters on December 15, 2028.”

David Jonsson is not a recast of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa—but the grown-up version of his son introduced in Wakanda Forever.

Marvel chose to continue the legacy instead of replacing it.

However, sources alleged that Idris missed the spot due to misunderstanding with some cast members.

Zerowontmiss on X wrote, “Hearing that the reason Ryan Coogler didn’t choose Damson Idris as Black Panther is because he’s close with Michael B. Jordan who supposedly has beef with Idris because Damson dated his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey…”

Idris, best known for Snowfall and F1, has been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about names for major franchise roles over the past year. His screen presence and action chops made him a fan-favourite pick for the Black Panther universe.

Jonsson, 23, has quickly risen through the ranks since his debut. His physicality and breakout buzz from A Quiet Place: Day One are believed to have tipped the scales in his favour for Marvel’s next phase of Wakanda stories.

The new Black Panther film is expected to expand the world of Wakanda following Wakanda Forever, with a focus on new heroes and threats.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke