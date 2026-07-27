You Are In Your Own Class – Pastor Kusi To Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton

Renowned gospel minister, Diana Hamilton, led worshippers into what she described as a “glorious” encounter during night one of the ‘Signs and Tokens Conference’ at Power Chapel Worldwide in Kumasi.

The event, which drew a large congregation, featured Hamilton ministering in songs of worship and praise.

Speaking after Diana Hamilton’s ministration, Head Pastor of Power Chapel Worldwide, Pastor Victor Kusi Boateng, could not hide his admiration for the award-winning gospel artiste.

“The presence of God is a touch of life. I don’t know if you experienced it tonight,” Pastor Kusi told the congregation.

He continued: “There is nothing more than the presence of God. It is a tangible personality. What a presence! What a presence!”

Turning to Hamilton, Pastor Kusi expressed gratitude for her ministry, saying, “I want to thank God for the life of this great minister. Minister Diana Hamilton, you are an outstanding minister. You are in a class of your own.”

Diana Hamilton also shared her excitement after the service.

“What a glorious time we experienced in God’s presence last night,” she said. “I was blessed. I am excited and eagerly looking forward to an even greater outpouring this evening.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke