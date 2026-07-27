Inter Enter Talks Over Spurs Captain Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero

Inter Milan have entered talks with Tottenham over the potential signing of Cristian Romero. The Spurs captain helped Argentina reach a second straight World Cup final this month, but could leave this summer for a significant fee after an eventful five-year spell.

The centre-back has made 156 appearances since he joined Tottenham in 2021 and guided the club to Europa League success last year, but served four separate suspensions during a difficult 2025-26 campaign.

With Jan Paul van Hecke signed for £52m from Brighton and Marcos Senesi joining as a free agent in June to boost the defensive options of Roberto De Zerbi’s side, Spurs will let Romero depart and his representatives have been in Milan for talks with Inter this weekend.

Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilo, told Sky Italy: “It’s definitely a deal we are trying to sign with the player and the club. These things take some time but there’s definitely interest. Let’s see.”