Otto Addo Eyes Return To Coaching After Black Stars Exit

Otto Addo

Former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his desire to return to coaching following his departure from the Ghana national team, insisting he still has the passion to succeed in management.

The 50-year-old was appointed Black Stars coach for a second spell in March 2024 but was relieved of his duties earlier this year after a disappointing series of results, despite leading Ghana to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His exit followed four consecutive friendly defeats to South Korea, Japan, Germany and Austria during the Black Stars’ preparations for the tournament in North America.

Addo said he remains motivated to continue his coaching career and is open to working either as a head coach or an assistant.

“I am at a certain age now that I do believe that I want to continue as a coach or assistant coach,” he said.

Addo added that while he would enjoy serving as an assistant, he is also eager to prove himself again in a managerial role.

“Assistant coach will also bring me a lot of joy, and of course, in certain areas I would naturally like to prove myself as a coach.”

Since leaving the Black Stars, Addo has remained active in football through his role with FIFA’s Technical Study Group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant is now focused on securing his next coaching opportunity, either at club or international level, as he looks to continue building his career.

BY Wletsu Ransford