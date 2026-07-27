GFA Engages Premier League Clubs Ahead Of 2026/27 Season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held a consultative meeting with all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs as preparations gather pace for the start of the 2026/27 season.

The meeting, which took place on Friday, July 24, was chaired by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, with support from Acting Director of Competitions Maxwell Caesar Kemeh.

Discussions centred on reviewing the recently concluded 2025/26 campaign and planning for the upcoming season.

Club representatives shared feedback on the organisation of last season, acknowledging areas of improvement while proposing measures to further enhance the competition.

The GFA also presented the fixtures for the new campaign, with both parties discussing ways to strengthen collaboration and ensure a more competitive and professionally managed league.

Key issues addressed included match scheduling, stadium availability, kick-off times, television production and broadcasting, matchday experience, ticketing, security, officiating, disciplinary matters, integrity, publicity, reporting, match observers and the festive season fixture calendar.

The meeting also explored strategies to boost fan attendance through affordable and innovative ticketing initiatives, while taking into account broadcasting requirements, security arrangements, travel logistics and venue availability.

In addition, clubs were encouraged to invest more in youth development through colts football and to deepen their commitment to women’s football as part of the long-term growth of the game in Ghana.

Prosper Harrison Addo praised the clubs for their candid contributions and reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to maintaining regular dialogue with stakeholders.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Monday, July 27, to focus specifically on the registration of youth players ahead of the new season.

BY Wletsu Ransford